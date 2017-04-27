The New Orleans Saints have finished 7–9 in each of the last three seasons, despite having one of the league's top offenses. The problem with the Saints is in those seasons they finished 31st, 31st and 27th in total defense.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down New Orleans's biggest draft need: Edge Rusher. A big reason New Orleans’s defense is perpetually miles behind its offense is that the defense lacks a true edge presence. Artful technician Cameron Jordan is proficient and can certainly thrive as a defensive end on base downs, but he doesn’t quite have the upfield explosiveness to dictate opponents’ protection concepts on passing downs. In nickel, Jordan would probably be best suited inside, where he could use his refined technique to beat less athletic guards in tight quarters. The Saints can’t experiment here without finding a player to fill Jordan’s shoes on the left edge. In fact, make that two players, since the Saints have no one opposite Jordan on the right edge, either.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford. McCaffrey could be electrifying in this offense, both as a receiver and running back. If he gets past the Saints, don’t expect him to linger long. His NFL pedigree and athletic profile make him the type of player teams love in the draft.

Here's the full list of picks the Saints hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 11 (11th overall)

Round 1, Pick 32 (No. 32) (From New England)

Round 2, Pick 10 (No. 42)

Round 3, Pick 12 (No. 76)

Round 3, Pick 39 (No. 103) (Compensatory pick from New England through Cleveland)

Round 6, Pick 12 (No. 196)

Round 7, Pick 11 (No. 229)