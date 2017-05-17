NFL

Robert Mueller, who oversaw Ray Rice case, named special prosecutor for Russia probe

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III, who oversaw the investigation into the NFL's handling of Ray Rice's domestic violence incident in 2014, has been appointed to serve as an independent special prosecutor to take over the Justice Department's investigation into ties between the Russian government and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The move, announced by deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein, is effective immediately. Mueller headed the FBI from 2001 to ’13.

Mueller's investigation into the NFL concluded that there was no evidence that any league official saw or was in possession of the elevator video that showed Rice hitting his then-fiancee in an Atlantic City elevator. Mueller and his team investigated technology owned by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials. The investigation took place over four months.

"League investigators did not contact any of the police officers who investigated the incident, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, or the Revel to attempt to obtain or view the in-elevator video or to obtain other information," Mueller summarized. "No one from the League asked Rice or his lawyer whether they would make available for viewing the in-elevator video they received as part of criminal discovery in early April. And, after the initial contacts with the Ravens in the immediate aftermath of the incident, League investigators did not follow up with the Ravens to determine whether the team had additional information."

Legal aspects of the Mueller Report on NFL's handling of Rice case

Mueller's new role will look into "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters