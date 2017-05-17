Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III, who oversaw the investigation into the NFL's handling of Ray Rice's domestic violence incident in 2014, has been appointed to serve as an independent special prosecutor to take over the Justice Department's investigation into ties between the Russian government and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The move, announced by deputy attorney general Rod J. Rosenstein, is effective immediately. Mueller headed the FBI from 2001 to ’13.

Mueller's investigation into the NFL concluded that there was no evidence that any league official saw or was in possession of the elevator video that showed Rice hitting his then-fiancee in an Atlantic City elevator. Mueller and his team investigated technology owned by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials. The investigation took place over four months.

"League investigators did not contact any of the police officers who investigated the incident, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, or the Revel to attempt to obtain or view the in-elevator video or to obtain other information," Mueller summarized. "No one from the League asked Rice or his lawyer whether they would make available for viewing the in-elevator video they received as part of criminal discovery in early April. And, after the initial contacts with the Ravens in the immediate aftermath of the incident, League investigators did not follow up with the Ravens to determine whether the team had additional information."

• Legal aspects of the Mueller Report on NFL's handling of Rice case

Mueller's new role will look into "any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump."