Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee says Brady was not diagnosed with a concussion last season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Tom was not diagnosed with a concussion last year,” Yee said. “Many of the protocols and safeguards still are evolving, and it's obviously a good thing the organization and everyone close to him is vigilant and always looking out for his health.”

That clarification comes contrary to comments made this week by Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen.

"As you know, it's not the most, like-- let's say 'unaggressive' sport. Right? Football, like, he had a concussion last year. I mean, he has concussions pretty much every-- I mean, we don't talk about-- but he does have concussions," Bündchen said. "And he's-- I don't really think it's a healthy thing for your body to go through, like-- you know, through that kind of aggression, like, all the time, that could not be healthy for you, right? … And I'm planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we're, like, 100, I hope."

The NFL released a statement Wednesday saying that there were no records to indicate Brady had sustained serious head injury of a concussion or exhibited any symptoms, based on cunsultations with experts and concussion spotters.

Brady turns 40 in August and has said that he wants to play until his mid-40s. He led the Patriots to another title last season in a historic comeback win against the Falcons and has shown few signs of slowing down.