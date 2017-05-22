Former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson said he hid concussions from team doctors during his nine-year NFL career and that it is a common practice in the league, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“Guys get concussions, they don’t tell the coaches,” Johnson said on Saturday, according to the Free Press. “It happens. I don’t tell the coach sometimes cause I know I got a job to do. The team needs me out there on the field. And sometimes you allow that to jeopardize yourself, but that’s just the nature of the world.”

Johnson's assertion follows comments made by Gisele Bundchen, the wife of Tom Brady, who last week said on CBS This Morning that Brady has suffered concussions during his career and sustained an undisclosed concussion last season.

Brady's agent, Don Yee, subsequently said the quarterback was not diagnosed with a concussion during the 2016 season.

Johnson also has never officially been diagnosed with a concussion, according to the Free Press.

The three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver, who is 31, retired after the 2015 season. He played in at least 13 games every year of his career.