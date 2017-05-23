Seahawks Hall of Fame defensive lineman Cortez Kennedy has died at age 48, TMZ first reported.

Orlando police confirmed Kennedy’s death to TMZ and the Blytheville Courier News, saying there was “nothing suspicious” about it. An investigation is ongoing.

Kennedy played 11 years with the Seahawks and made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams after being drafted out of Miami in 1990. He was the 1992 Defensive Player of the Year. Kennedy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

Luther Campbell, better known as Uncle Luke, remembered his late friend on Twitter.

I just got New one of my best friends Cortez Kennedy pass this morning my condolence goes out to his this is going to be hard. R.I.P TEZ — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) May 23, 2017

Kennedy totaled 58 sacks and 568 tackles over the course of his career.