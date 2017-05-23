NFL

Report: Rob Gronkowski restructures contract with Patriots, could be highest-paid tight end

NFL
Peter King: The NFL's strongest division is...
Chris Chavez
38 minutes ago

The New England Patriots and Rob Gronkowski have come to an agreement on a restructured contract for the upcoming season that could make him the highest paid tight end in the NFL, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gronkowski's new contract increases his salary from $5.25 million to possibly making $10.75 million, Schefter reports.

The different tiers in Gronkowski are dependent on playtime, receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns and All Pro team status. His playing time percentage over the past three season is 31.5% in 2016; 84.2% in 2015 and 70.3% in 2014. 

Gronkowski underwent back surgery that ended his 2016 season. He finished the year with just 25 passes caught for 540 yards and three touchdowns. 

