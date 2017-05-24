NFL

Pro Bowl returning to Orlando in 2018

The Pro Bowl will be returning to Orlando in 2018, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The league's all-star game will be played at Camping World Stadium on January 28 and will be televised nationally by ESPN, with a simulcast on ABC.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Last year's game returned to the traditional AFC versus NFC matchup after three years of teams being put together regardless of conference.

The festivities before the game will include a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. The 2017 showdown included events such as dodgeball, a relay race, precision passing and best hands competition.

The 2017 was won by the AFC 20–13, which tied at series when the conferences square off at 22 wins apiece.

