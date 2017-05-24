Pro Bowl returning to Orlando in 2018

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The Pro Bowl will be returning to Orlando in 2018, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The league's all-star game will be played at Camping World Stadium on January 28 and will be televised nationally by ESPN, with a simulcast on ABC.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Last year's game returned to the traditional AFC versus NFC matchup after three years of teams being put together regardless of conference.

The festivities before the game will include a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown. The 2017 showdown included events such as dodgeball, a relay race, precision passing and best hands competition.

The 2017 was won by the AFC 20–13, which tied at series when the conferences square off at 22 wins apiece.