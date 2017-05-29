NFL

Richard Sherman makes good on his promise to fund scholarship

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
29 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman made good on his promise to a Virginia high school student when he promised that he would give her a college scholarship if she raised her grades in school, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Hershai James, a senior at Varina High School, met the Seahawks star at the Celebrity Waiter Dinner and Football Camp, which benefits the Excel to Excellence Foundation. The foundation aims to help students falling behind in their education and society.

Sherman told James that if she became an honor roll student, he would personally fund a scholarship for her college education. She finished the year with a 3.0 GPA.

Von Miller: ‘Be More Than Just a Football Player’

“It goes back to knowledge is power and if you have knowledge you’re going to be as powerful as you ever want to be,” Sherman said. “Nobody stops anybody from reading and educating themselves. Mike is only trying to empower these kids to be everything that they can be and if we can help with that with our presence, with our (autographed) jerseys (for an auction), with our words, we’ll do everything we can.”

James will enroll at Norfolk State next fall.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters