It’s probably not all that fair to mention Jackson as being on the proverbial hot seat. The team he inherited last season was in for a massive rebuild, with its immediate success based on the assumption that Robert Griffin III could be a No. 1 quarterback again. This year’s club should be much more competitive, even if the record doesn’t bare out positive results. Jackson would deserve a third year at the helm on progress alone.

And yet ... well, the Browns didn’t win a game until Week 16 last season, narrowly avoiding an

0–16 finish. If they limp to, say, 2-14 or 3-13 this year, Jackson’s record at the helm would be beyond unsightly. A situation to monitor, even if nothing is imminent.

Hot Seat status: Lukewarm