NFL

Howie Roseman, Philadelphia Eagles

Team’s record during his tenure: 31-48-1, zero playoff berths

Key move(s) this off-season: Signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith

Outlook: Technically the Eagles’ executive VP of operations, Roseman was the general manager from 2010 to ’14 before being reassigned as Chip Kelly took control of the roster. And ... that ... didn’t work. So those responsibilities went back to Roseman. Almost immediately, he started flushing out many of Kelly’s roster additions, all while setting his sights on Carson Wentz in the 2016 draft.

This off-season, the focus was on providing Wentz more help. Enter Jeffery, Smith, running back LeGarrette Blount and rookies Donnel Pumphrey and Mack Hollins. The weapons are available to help accelerate Wentz’s maturation. Will it all click? Did Roseman do enough to upgrade the defense? If this season devolves into another sub-.500 letdown, odds are someone—be it Roseman or coach Doug Pederson—will have to answer for the failure.

