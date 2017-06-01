NFL

Ryan Pace, Chicago Bears

Team’s record during his tenure: 9–23, zero playoff berths

Key move(s) this off-season: Traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky

Outlook: It’s quite apparent that the Bears have reached a fork in the road. This is year three of the Pace/John Fox era, which thus far has produced records of 6–10 and 3–13. Pace spent this off-season completely reshaping Chicago’s QB position: He released Jay Cutler and signed Mike Glennon, then spent significant draft capital to acquire the No. 2 pick and use it on Trubisky. Reports out of the Windy City were that Fox had been kept in the dark until the late stages of that draft decision.

Trubisky’s situation could buy Pace time, even if it makes Fox’s life more difficult. With Glennon expected to be the starter in 2017, Trubisky is a prime sit-and-develop candidate, which means returns on the trade for him may not be available until ’18, at the earliest. Still, this roster is nowhere close to being a finished product, with potential trouble spots all over the field. Pace may be offered time to make those repairs, but the clock is ticking.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters