New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams and a man, believed to be inside linebacker Darron Lee, were involved in a scuffle at a New York City music festival on Saturday evening.

According to a Twitter user, one of the men, who appears to be Lee, was getting "aggressive" with a woman at the concert before Williams stepped in and pulled him away from any fight escalating.

Below is the Twitter thread by a witness:

Ok so, NFL player doing a good deed story. Feels like we only hear negative shit about sportsmen: — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

As I was leaving the festival tonight, I saw a man shouting at a woman, mid-argument. He then started to manhandle her and call her names. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Idk if they knew each other (doesn't really matter). The guy was pretty big (6'1, 90ksh kg) and it took 3/4 guys to get him to go away. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Shoutout to NYC people. There wasn't a shortage of people trying to help but the guy was big and aggressive. Anyway he went away... — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Aggressive guy came back. Only this time he was confronted with the biggest person I've ever seen in my life - 6'5 and 300lbs (thanks Wiki) — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Aggressive man was trying to get to the woman but the big dude was just in the way. So calm just like you're not getting through. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Then aggressive guy started squaring up and threatening the big guy. Trying to start a fight. Big guy again just blocked him. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Aggressive guy then tries to push big guy out the way. Bad move stepping to an NFL defensive end tbh. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Big guy literally picks up the aggressive guy and carries him 10ft backwards like he's a Costco shop. Just puts him down again. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Security then came and sorted everything. But so impressed at how the guy came to help the woman and dealt with it all so calmly. — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Watch Lee get pulled away below:

Part 2/2 man getting picked up like a bag of groceries pic.twitter.com/Io7HGBS3Mr — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) June 4, 2017

Also...that guy Leonard Williams pushed out of the way looked like Darron Lee. From Big Cat's IG story pic.twitter.com/mYiJwlkMOL — Erika (@emesola) June 4, 2017

Other teammates including quarterback Bryce Petty shared photos on social media from the same concert.

The New York Jets have not publicly commented on the issue.