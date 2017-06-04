NFL

Video: Jets' Leonard Williams restrains someone in dispute at New York music festival

Chris Chavez
Sunday June 4th, 2017

New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams and a man, believed to be inside linebacker Darron Lee, were involved in a scuffle at a New York City music festival on Saturday evening.

According to a Twitter user, one of the men, who appears to be Lee, was getting "aggressive" with a woman at the concert before Williams stepped in and pulled him away from any fight escalating.

Below is the Twitter thread by a witness:

Watch Lee get pulled away below:

Other teammates including quarterback Bryce Petty shared photos on social media from the same concert.

The New York Jets have not publicly commented on the issue.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters