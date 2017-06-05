ESPN says they are bringing back country star Hank Williams Jr. to sing the "Monday Night Football" theme.

The Worldwide Leader parted ways with Williams in 2011 after he make some remarks about former President Barack Obama following a golf outing with then-Rep. House Speaker John Boehner.

Williams compared the outing to a meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Williams' new version of the "All My Rowdy Friends" theme will debut on Monday, Sept. 11 before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings. The new video was filmed on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I think it’s a return to our past in that it’s such an iconic song associated with football,” Stephanie Druley, ESPN’s senior vice president of events and studio production, said via USA Today.

“It was the original," Druley said. "It belongs to Monday Night Football. It really is about returning to what fans know. It’s a Monday night party and that’s what we’re all hoping to get back to.”

Williams will perform the theme each week, and two other artists will be included later in the season as an attempt to feature contemporary music artists.

“I hope there will be some happy people on Monday night again,” Williams said. “It feels natural, fulfilling and satisfying at this point when you’ve kind of done it all.”