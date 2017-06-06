NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans return to school to earn doctorate in psychology

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is planning to return to college and work on a doctorate degree in psychology, he told the Talk of Fame Network.

Prescott, 23, has a bachelor's degree in educational psychology and a master's in workforce leadership from his days at Mississippi State.

"Even though I had all the confidence in myself in making it to the NFL or in the game of football, I knew that it could be taken away from me at any moment," Prescott said, according to the Dallas Morning News. "I never wanted to be that guy saying, 'What if I'd have gotten my degree or something, then I would've had something to fall back on.'"

Prescott is coming off a rookie season in which he threw for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns after earning the Cowboys' starting quarterback role. He earned Pro Bowl honors at the end of the year.

