NFL

The 10 most important players on the New York Giants

1. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (48 points)
2. LT Ereck Flowers (38)
3. DE Jason Pierre-Paul (35)
4. S Landon Collins (30)
5. CB Janoris Jenkins (19)
6. DE Olivier Vernon (18)
7. DT Damon Harrison (17)
8. RB Paul Perkins (16)
9. WR Brandon Marshall (12)
10. CB Eli Apple (8)

It would appear, at least based on our voting, that the only thing preventing Odell Beckham Jr. from unanimous top billing is the omnipresent question of whether or not Eli Manning will have enough time to throw. Beckham ranked No. 1 on three of five ballots (Kaplan, Single, Vrentas); on the other two he landed second, behind only Flowers.

The only outlier in the Flowers debate came from Kaplan’s ballot, which skipped over the Giants’ presumed starting left tackle. There was very little love for the Giants’ O-line beyond Flowers—Weston Richburg and Bobby Hart ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, on the Vrentas ballot, but neither scored enough to make it into the top 10. 

Vetting the Voters: Eric Single defends his third-place vote for Damon Harrison  Harrison isn’t the first or second name that gets mentioned from the Giants’ 2016 free agency shopping spree, but he became an integral part of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense faster than any of the other splashy signings. All the hulking nose tackle did in the first season of his five-year, $46.5 million deal was defend his title as Pro Football Focus’s top run-stuffer and vault the New York run defense from the bottom third of the league in yards per carry to the top two. For me, his steady play is the cornerstone of that unit, freeing up the Giants’ playmakers at every level to maximize their opportunities.

Other Giants receiving votes: C Weston Richburg, TE Evan Engram, LB Jonathan Casillas, RT Bobby Hart (six points); G Justin Pugh, DT Dalvin Tomlinson (four); WR Sterling Shepard (two).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters