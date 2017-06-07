1. T Riley Reiff (44)

2. S Harrison Smith (35)

T-3. T Mike Remmers (25)

T-3. RB Stefon Diggs (25)

5. LB Anthony Barr (21)

6. DE Everson Griffen (20)

T-7. CB Xavier Rhodes (17)

T-7. RB Latavius Murray (17)

9. G Alex Boone (14)

T-10. RB Dalvin Cook (13)

T-10. NT Linval Joseph(13)

The Vikings’ offensive line has been a sore spot for several seasons now, hence their move to add Riley Reiff this off-season and the votes skewing toward the Reiff/Remmers duo. Reiff ranked No. 1 on three ballots (Kaplan, Jones, Vrentas), and both Kaplan and Vrentas placed Reiff and Remmers 1–2, respectively. Smith cruised into the second spot on the strength of two No. 1 votes (Feldman and Single).

Mixed opinions on the importance of Minnesota’s RB tandem. Murray finished with a second-place vote (Jones), but that same ballot also left Cook outside the top 10. Both backs missed out on two ballots in total. They also placed 3–4, with Cook in the higher position, on Kaplan’s ballot.

Emily Kaplan defends her decision to put both Murray and Cook in her top-five: I have a hard time differentiating Cook and Murray. The veteran should get the starting role once he returns from ankle surgery, but Cook could shine before then—and I wouldn't be shocked if the rookie shoulders a bulk of carries this season. Either way, this is a Vikings offense that can only thrive if the running game is strong, and that's why I have both running backs ranked this high.

Other Vikings who received votes: TE Kyle Rudolph (11 votes), LB Eric Kendricks (nine), CB Terence Newman (seven), DE Danielle Hunter (two), WR Laquon Treadwell (two)