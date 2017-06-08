1. WR Allen Robinson (35 points)

2. RB Leonard Fournette (27)

T-3. CB A.J. Bouye (23)

T-3. CB Jalen Ramsey (23)

T-3. DE Dante Fowler (23)

T-6. DT Calais Campbell (20)

T-6. DE Yannick Ngakoue (20)

8. LT Branden Albert (19)

9. DT Malik Jackson (15)

T-10. LB Paul Posluszny (13)

T-10. LB Myles Jack (13)

Allen Robinson scored two first-place votes and a second-place vote. Leonard Fournette was in the top five on three separate ballots, maxing out at No. 2 (Burke). Without impressive seasons from both players, the Jaguars’ chances of being competitive would be slim, so the Robinson-Fournette 1-2 is by the book.

The voting was wide, wide open beyond that. Jalen Ramsey (Burke) and Dante Fowler (Klemko) each walked away with a No. 1 vote, while A.J. Bouye had a No. 2 (Baskin) and No. 3 finish (Single) to his credit. The fifth of five first-place votes fell to Calais Campbell (Single), who also added a separate top-three spot but missed out on two other ballots.

Myles Jack held off Telvin Smith for the final spot in the top 10. Was Smith overlooked? He only made it onto two ballots, topping out at No. 3.

Chris Burke defends his second-place vote for Leonard Fournette: Blake Bortles deserves a lot of blame for Jacksonville’s offensive issues in recent seasons, but let’s not pretend the run game scared opposing defenses. If Fournette is all the Jaguars believe he can be, it would take this offense to another level.

Other Jaguars receiving votes: LB Telvin Smith (12); S Jonathan Cyprien, T Jermey Parnell (seven); WR Allen Hurns (six); S Tashaun Gipson (five); WR Marqise Lee (three); T Cam Robinson (two); C Brandon Linder, S Barry Church (one).