1. LT Taylor Lewan (33 points)

2. WR Corey Davis (31)

3. RB DeMarco Murray (29)

4. TE Delanie Walker (26)

5. RT Jack Conklin (23)

6. DT Jurrell Casey (22)

7. LB Brian Orakpo (21)

8. CB Logan Ryan (20)

T-9. LB Derrick Morgan (16)

T-9. CB Adoree' Jackson (16)

As relatively even a split on the voting as any team has received so far—Taylor Lewan’s 33-point total is the lowest number for a No. 1 player. Lewan did land a first- (Burke), second- (Single) and third-place vote (Baskin), but he also slipped into the bottom half of the top 10 on the other ballots.

Corey Davis led the way for the Titans with two first-place votes (Baskin and Single), while Adoree' Jackson (Klemko) and DeMarco Murray (Marston) each had one. Jackson’s highest finish aside from his No. 1 vote was at No. 8, twice (Burke and Baskin), and he also was left off the top 10 twice.

Burke defends his ninth-place vote for Corey Davis: I’m all aboard the Davis bandwagon, but the Titans’ offense revolves around the run game. If Davis has a few down weeks, they can survive; if a defense stuffs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, it’s going to be a significant issue.

Other Titans receiving votes: WR Rishard Matthews (14 points); LB Avery Williamson (nine); S Kevin Byard (six); S Johnathan Cyprien (four); LB Wesley Woodyard (three); CB Brice McCain (one).