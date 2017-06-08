NFL

The 10 most important players on the Tennessee Titans

1. LT Taylor Lewan (33 points)
2. WR Corey Davis (31)
3. RB DeMarco Murray (29)
4. TE Delanie Walker (26)
5. RT Jack Conklin (23)
6. DT Jurrell Casey (22)
7. LB Brian Orakpo (21)
8. CB Logan Ryan (20)
T-9. LB Derrick Morgan (16)
T-9. CB Adoree' Jackson (16)

As relatively even a split on the voting as any team has received so far—Taylor Lewan’s 33-point total is the lowest number for a No. 1 player. Lewan did land a first- (Burke), second- (Single) and third-place vote (Baskin), but he also slipped into the bottom half of the top 10 on the other ballots.

Corey Davis led the way for the Titans with two first-place votes (Baskin and Single), while Adoree' Jackson (Klemko) and DeMarco Murray (Marston) each had one. Jackson’s highest finish aside from his No. 1 vote was at No. 8, twice (Burke and Baskin), and he also was left off the top 10 twice.

Burke defends his ninth-place vote for Corey Davis: I’m all aboard the Davis bandwagon, but the Titans’ offense revolves around the run game. If Davis has a few down weeks, they can survive; if a defense stuffs DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry, it’s going to be a significant issue.

Other Titans receiving votes: WR Rishard Matthews (14 points); LB Avery Williamson (nine); S Kevin Byard (six); S Johnathan Cyprien (four); LB Wesley Woodyard (three); CB Brice McCain (one).

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters