NFL

The 10 most important players on the Arizona Cardinals

1. RB David Johnson (47 points)
2. S Tyrann Mathieu (46)
3. CB Patrick Peterson (39)
4. LB Chandler Jones (30)
5. WR Larry Fitzgerald (29)
6. T Jared Veldheer (18)
7. LB Deone Bucannon (17)
8. T DJ Humphries (14)
9. WR John Brown (11)
10 DE Robert Nkemdiche (eight)

The debate up top in the desert mainly boiled down to David Johnson and Tyrann Mathieu. Both players ranked within the top three on every ballot, and they split the first-place votes—Mathieu received three (Feldman, Jones and Vrentas); Johnson, two (Kaplan and Single).

Consistent support for Larry Fitzgerald, who ranked either fifth or sixth on 80% of the ballots. The lone exception (Single) had him at No. 3. Single’s ballot trended the other direction when it came to Jared Veldheer, as that was the lone top 10 where the offensive tackle did not make an appearance.

Eric Single defends his third-place vote for Larry Fitzgerald: This may look like a legacy vote, but the Cardinals made it clear last year that Fitzgerald will be an integral part of their offense as long as he is able to play. He’s just as valuable in the slot as he once was outside.

Other Cardinals receiving votes: Brandon Williams (four points), Corey Peters (three), Jermaine Gresham (three), Antoine Bethea (three), Haasan Reddick (two), Andre Ellington (one)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters