1. DE Aaron Donald (46 points)

T-1. RB Todd Gurley (46)

3. T Andrew Whitworth (37)

4. LB Robert Quinn (28)

5. WR Tavon Austin (20)

6. CB Trumaine Johnson (19)

7. LB Alec Ogletree (16)

8. WR Robert Woods (13)

T-9. DT Connor Barwin (9)

T-9. John Sullivan (9)

Like the Cardinals’ Johnson-Mathieu clash, Los Angeles featured a two-man race to the top. Todd Gurley scored three first-place votes (Jones, Kaplan and Vrentas), with a low landing spot of No. 4 (Single); Aaron Donald took home the other two first-place votes (Feldman and Single), with a low point of No. 3 (Jones).

The voters still believe in Tavon Austin, apparently, or at least are not yet sold on the potential impact from the Rams’ rookies. Austin even cracked the top three on Feldman’s ballot, behind only the Donald-Gurley duo.

Jacob Feldman defends his third-place vote for Tavon Austin: Both Sean McVay and OC Matt LaFleur have worked with small wideouts in the past (namely Taylor Gabriel and DeSean Jackson). If they can turn Austin into something between those players, it'll do wonders for Jared Goff.

Other Rams receiving votes: LB Mark Barron (eight points), NT Michael Brockers (eight), T Rob Havenstein (five), CB EJ Gaines (four), TE Gerald Everett (three), TE Tyler Higbee (two), S Lamarcus Joyner (one), WR Cooper Kupp (one)