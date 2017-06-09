Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oher posted and then deleted an Instagram on Friday that included several pill bottles and was captioned "All for the brain smh." Ollie Connolly of the Atlanta Journal Constitution took a screenshot of Oher's post and tweeted the image.

Oher, 31, played in just three games last season after he was placed in the concussion protocol in September.

This is the picture Michael Oher posted and deleted. A scary amount of pills. pic.twitter.com/s2mWxQETVU — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) June 9, 2017

Amid wider concerns about concussions in the NFL, Oher's post drew numerous responses on social media. Eugene Monroe, a retired lineman and former teammate of Oher in Baltimore, tweeted at Oher, saying "been there bro" and wishing him well.

@MichaelOher been there bro. I'm still dealing with issues from my concussion on a daily basis. Praying you are lead to do the right thing — Eugene Monroe (@MrEugeneMonroe) June 9, 2017

Monroe is a marijuana advocate and wrote on The Cannabist in September that he won't let his son play football because of concussion concerns.

Oher has played 110 games in the NFL. He missed the final 13 games of the 2016 season.

It remains unclear whether Oher will attend Panthers minicamp.

The nine-year NFL veteran is known in part for his impoverished upbringing, which is chronicled in the film The Blind Side.