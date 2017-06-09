NFL

Michael Oher posts, deletes photo of pill bottles 'all for the brain' on Instagram

Tim Balk
2 hours ago

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Michael Oher posted and then deleted an Instagram on Friday that included several pill bottles and was captioned "All for the brain smh." Ollie Connolly of the Atlanta Journal Constitution took a screenshot of Oher's post and tweeted the image. 

Oher, 31, played in just three games last season after he was placed in the concussion protocol in September. 

 

Amid wider concerns about concussions in the NFL, Oher's post drew numerous responses on social media. Eugene Monroe, a retired lineman and former teammate of Oher in Baltimore, tweeted at Oher, saying "been there bro" and wishing him well.

 

Monroe is a marijuana advocate and wrote on The Cannabist in September that he won't let his son play football because of concussion concerns. 

Oher has played 110 games in the NFL. He missed the final 13 games of the 2016 season.  

It remains unclear whether Oher will attend Panthers minicamp. 

The nine-year NFL veteran is known in part for his impoverished upbringing, which is chronicled in the film The Blind Side. 

