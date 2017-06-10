These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Not one. Not two. Not three. Not four. Five!

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady received his latest Super Bowl ring on Friday night and could not wait to show off all five that he's won in his career.

Martellus Bennett, now a member of the Green Bay Packers, was in attendance to receive his first ring and in a short video, Brady stunted on the whole world.

Martellus Bennett​ is loving his Super Bowl 💍.



Tom Brady​ is loving his five.



(via martellusb/IG) pic.twitter.com/KAtdUEDhIR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 10, 2017

Each ring contains 283 diamonds, which is a reminder that Brady led the Patriots from a 28–3 deficit to add the ring for his thumb.