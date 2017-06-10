NFL

Watch: Tom Brady shows off all five Super Bowl rings

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Not one. Not two. Not three. Not four. Five!

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady received his latest Super Bowl ring on Friday night and could not wait to show off all five that he's won in his career.

Martellus Bennett, now a member of the Green Bay Packers, was in attendance to receive his first ring and in a short video, Brady stunted on the whole world.

Each ring contains 283 diamonds, which is a reminder that Brady led the Patriots from a 28–3 deficit to add the ring for his thumb.

