The Washington Redskins promoted former quarterback Doug Williams to Senior Vice President of Player Personnel, the team announced Tuesday.

Washington president Bruce Allen said that the team interviewed about "a dozen" candidates for the job before promoting Williams.

Williams, 61, was previously the team's front office personnel executive and before that spent six years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their front office.

Williams spent nine seasons as an NFL player, including four years with the Redskins, leading the team to a Super Bowl XXII title. Williams won game MVP honors after throwing for 340 yards with four touchdown passes in a 42-10 rout of the Denver Broncos.

Though the team did not name a general manager, the moves are expected to fill the job left by Scot McCloughan who was fired after two seasons with the team in March.