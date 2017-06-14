NFL

Eagles tackle Jason Peters signs one-year contract extension

1:12 | NFL
The Biggest Contracts in the NFL
icon
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive tackle to a one-year contract extension keeping him with the team through the 2019 season, the Eagles announced Wednesday.

The extension gives Peters $15.5 million in guaranteed money. Peters will also receive an $8 million signing bonus.

"It means a lot. This is reassurance that I'm going to retire here and don't have to go year to year," Peters said. "It's just another way of them reassuring that I'm going to be here. I love Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie, the whole organization, the City of Philadelphia, and the fans. It speaks volumes for them to still look at me that way, it's nothing but love."

Peters has played in the NFL for 13 seasons, including the last eight seasons with the Eagles. He spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before he was traded to Philadelphia in 2008.

Peters started all 16 games with the Eagles last season and has been selected to nine Pro Bowls and been named a first-team All-Pro three times.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters