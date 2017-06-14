The Philadelphia Eagles signed offensive tackle to a one-year contract extension keeping him with the team through the 2019 season, the Eagles announced Wednesday.

The extension gives Peters $15.5 million in guaranteed money. Peters will also receive an $8 million signing bonus.

"It means a lot. This is reassurance that I'm going to retire here and don't have to go year to year," Peters said. "It's just another way of them reassuring that I'm going to be here. I love Mr. (Jeffrey) Lurie, the whole organization, the City of Philadelphia, and the fans. It speaks volumes for them to still look at me that way, it's nothing but love."

The Bodyguard will be staying in Philly through 2019. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NECZxxiMkh — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 14, 2017

Peters has played in the NFL for 13 seasons, including the last eight seasons with the Eagles. He spent his first five seasons with the Buffalo Bills before he was traded to Philadelphia in 2008.

Peters started all 16 games with the Eagles last season and has been selected to nine Pro Bowls and been named a first-team All-Pro three times.