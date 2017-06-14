NFL

The Washington Nationals selected the cousin of Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in the 20th round of the 2017 MLB draft on Wednesday. 

Jake Cousins attended the University of Pennsylvania, where he starred as a pitcher and finished his final year in the Ivy League's top five in wins, strikeouts and ERA. The righthander, who stands 6'4" and weighs 200 pounds, was first-team All-Ivy League last season. 

Kirk Cousins tweeted his congratulations to his cousin (ha!) after he was selected. 

If I were a general manager, my entire draft strategy would revolve around my appreciation of dumb irony. 

