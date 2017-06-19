NFL

Jon Gruden's son wins gold at IPF World Classic Powerlifting Championships

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Jon Gruden's 23-year-old son Deuce won a gold medal at the IPF World Classic Powerlifing Championships in Belarus, according to Neeta Sreekanth of ESPN.com.

Deuce Gruden serves as a strength and conditioning assistant for the Washington Redskins. He previously played football at Lafayette College, where he reportedly owned every weightlifting record at the school.

At the USA Powerlifting Raw Nationals, Gruden bench-pressed 402 pounds and dead-lifted 633 pounds.

“I took pride in trying to be as strong as I could," the elder Jon Gruden told the L.A. Times. "I never got anywhere in the same zip code as this guy. His mother is a physical-fitness freak. Weightlifting to Deuce is like football to me.”

