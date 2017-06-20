Director Ezra Edelman on 'O.J.: Made in America' and its cultural look at 'The Juice'

The Nevada parole hearing for O.J. Simpson has been set for July 20, according to NBC News.

Simpson has been serving a nine to 33-year sentence for his role in an armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel room in 2007. Simpson was convicted on charges including kidnapping, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon while trying to confront memorabilia dealers for pieces of Simpson's memorabilia.

Simpson claimed that the items were stolen from him and says that he was unaware that his associates had weapons.

• How good are O.J.'s chances of getting out of prison?

Simpson was acquitted in the 1995 slaying of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson has always denied any role in their death. The Brown and Goldman families won a wrongful death civil judgment against him in 1997.

Simpson has been at Lovelock Correctional facility in Nevada since 2008.