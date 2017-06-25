NFL

Watch: Tom Brady defeats little girl in throwing contest in Japan

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Chris Chavez
30 minutes ago

New England Patriots quarterback and Super Bowl champion Tom Brady recently went on a goodwill trip to Japan with Under Armour and interacted with many of the community's fans.

While participating in a throwing contest, a little girl gave him a run for his money by successfully completing her throw and hitting the target. No big deal. Brady just had to do the same with another target at a longer distance.

Watch below to see how he fares:

​The man has overcome a 28–3 deficit in the Super Bowl. Pressure is nothing for him.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters