NFL

Former NFL tight end Mitchell Henry dies of leukemia at 24

Tim Kiernan
2 hours ago

Former NFL tight end Mitchell Henry died Friday at age 24 after experiencing complications from acute myeloid leukemia.

Henry played two games over his NFL career, both with the Broncos. He was also a member of the Packers and the Ravens during his time in the league. 

"We were very saddened to learn of the passing of Mitchell Henry. During his time with the Packers, he quickly became a beloved member of our family and made a terrific impression on everyone in our organization," Packers GM Ted Thompson said. "We were fortunate to have had him in our lives. On behalf of the Packers family, we offer our condolences to Mitchell's wife, Madison, and his family and friends."

He joined the Broncos in 2015 as an undrafted free agent after attending Western Kentucky. 

"Mitchell was as committed to his teammates, his University, his friends and his family as anyone you will ever find, and we were so fortunate to have him as part of our Hilltopper family," Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his lovely wife Madison, and all of those who were blessed to have known Mitchell."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters