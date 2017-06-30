Former NFL tight end Mitchell Henry dies of leukemia at 24

Former NFL tight end Mitchell Henry died Friday at age 24 after experiencing complications from acute myeloid leukemia.

Henry played two games over his NFL career, both with the Broncos. He was also a member of the Packers and the Ravens during his time in the league.

"We were very saddened to learn of the passing of Mitchell Henry. During his time with the Packers, he quickly became a beloved member of our family and made a terrific impression on everyone in our organization," Packers GM Ted Thompson said. "We were fortunate to have had him in our lives. On behalf of the Packers family, we offer our condolences to Mitchell's wife, Madison, and his family and friends."

He joined the Broncos in 2015 as an undrafted free agent after attending Western Kentucky.

"Mitchell was as committed to his teammates, his University, his friends and his family as anyone you will ever find, and we were so fortunate to have him as part of our Hilltopper family," Western Kentucky athletic director Todd Stewart said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his lovely wife Madison, and all of those who were blessed to have known Mitchell."