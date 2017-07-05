NFL

Cowboys LB Damien Wilson arrested for assault with deadly weapon

Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reports FOX 4 in Dallas.

Wilson, a 2015 fourth-round selection by the Cowboys, was arrested near Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and has since been released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

MLS soccer team FC Dallas played a game against D.C. United at the stadium on Tuesday, which concluded with a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Wilson, 24, played in all 16 games for Dallas last season, starting six games and making 34 tackles.

Police have not said what led to Wilson's arrest and the Cowboys have yet to comment on the incident.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters