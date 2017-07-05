Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reports FOX 4 in Dallas.

Wilson, a 2015 fourth-round selection by the Cowboys, was arrested near Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas and has since been released from custody on a $20,000 bond.

MLS soccer team FC Dallas played a game against D.C. United at the stadium on Tuesday, which concluded with a Fourth of July fireworks show.

Wilson, 24, played in all 16 games for Dallas last season, starting six games and making 34 tackles.

Police have not said what led to Wilson's arrest and the Cowboys have yet to comment on the incident.