NFL

Michael Vick to be inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame

1:33 | More Sports
Tim Kiernan
2 hours ago

Michael Vick is one of the most electrifying athletes the world has ever seen, and he first showcased his groundbreaking skills on the national stage during his career at Virginia Tech.

The quarterback, renowned for his lightning quick speed and breathtaking ability to scramble out of the pocket, put the Virginia Tech football program on the map during his first year as a redshirt freshman, leading the Hokies to an undefeated 11-0 record and a spot in the 1999 national championship.

Vick finished third in Heisman voting and later went on to be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the first overall pick of the 2001 NFL draft.

The Hokies announced plans to induct five new members into the Virginia Tech sports hall of fame this year and Vick is one of them.

In the announcement, the school referred to Vick as "maybe the greatest Virginia Tech athlete in the school's history." 

 

