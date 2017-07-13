These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Los Angeles Raiders will pay nearly $1.6 billion in relocation fees, resulting in a hefty pay day for the other 29 NFL teams that plan to stay put, reports ESPN.com's Darren Rovell.

Both Los Angeles teams will end up paying $645 million each for their moves, while the Raiders will pay $378 million. The Rams and Chargers will start paying the league their fees in December 2019 with the last payment due in December 2028.

Oakland, who will move to Las Vegas, will start paying their fees the year they move.

The Raiders are staying in Oakland at least for the 2018 season. Their 65,000 seat, $1.9 billion domed stadium near the Las Vegas Strip is expected to be ready by June 2020.

The other NFL teams could receive about $55 million from the relocation fees. The Green Bay Packers say they will receive $27 million in relocation fees after disclosure to the team's shareholders.

When the Houston Oilers moved to Tennessee before the 1997 season, their estimated relocation fee was a reported $30 million.

The Chargers moved from San Diego and will play in 30,000 seat StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. until the stadium is built for them and the Rams is complete.

The Rams' first season in Los Angeles after two decades in St. Louis resulted in a 4–12 record.