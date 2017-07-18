Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is appealing a misdemeanor conviction for speeding after being stopped by a Texas state trooper in April going 100 miles per hour on a Dallas freeway, reports The Dallas Morning News.

The 21-year-old second-year pro was stopped on the Dallas North Tollway on April 4, where the posted speed limit is 70 mph.

Elliott was also given a warning for not having a front license plate.

Elliott waived a jury trial and entered a plea of no contest to the charge last month, which was accepted by the court on July 5.

The Dallas Police Department is also investigating an incident at a local club where a 30-year-old male was assaulted. Elliott attended the club on Sunday night, but was not named in any incident report and has not been arrested.

The news comes as Elliott is awaiting resolution of an investigation by the NFL into a domestic violence incident that took place last year.

Elliott, the NFL's leading rusher last season, has denied the allegations and authorities in Columbus, Ohio, where the incident took place, declined to bring charges.