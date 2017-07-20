NFL

Panthers Release Offensive Lineman Michael Oher

1:34 | The MMQB
The Panthers' reason for firing GM Dave Gettleman
Jeremy Woo
15 minutes ago

The Panthers have released offensive tackle Michael Oher, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Oher, 31, was released after failing a physical, the team announced. This would be his ninth NFL season.

The news comes in wake of a minor controversy stemming from Oher posting and then deleting a photo to Instagram of pill bottles with the caption “All for the brain smh.”

Oher, whose early life was the subject of Michael Lewis’ book “The Blind Side” (later adapted for Hollywood), has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since September. His status for the upcoming season was unclear.

“I don't know if Michael posted that photo or not. Regardless, my primary interest is Michael's health,” former Panthers GM Dave Getlleman said last week. Gettleman has since bene replaced by Marty Hurney on an interim basis. It’s unclear how directly the change in leadership led to the transaction.

Oher was also charged in May with assaulting a Uber driver in Nashville in April. His trial is set for July 21.

