NFL

Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged With Sexual Assault

Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Broward County authorities have decided that Michael Irvin will not face sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors determined that there was insufficient evidence to file sexual assault charges and would have a hard time getting a conviction.

Irvin, 51, was accused of sexual assault by a 27-year-old woman in March. She claimed that Irvin drugged and raped her in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla. hotel room.

Irvin denied the accusations in a press conference with his lawyer.

“Nothing happened, period,” Irvin said. “There was no sexual contact whatsoever.”

Irvin was accused of sexual assault in 1996 but the accusations turned out to be false. He was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2007 but no charges were filed. The alleged victim filed a civil suit before Irvin countersued for defamation. Both parties agreed to a confidential settlement.

