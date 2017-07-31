Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Branden Albert retired from the NFL after playing for nine seasons, the team announced.

Albert was traded to Jacksonville from the Miami Dolphins in March for a 2018 7th–round pick and did not participate in the team's organized team activities.

He did show up for the team's mandatory minicamp last month.

“After nine seasons playing in the National Football League, I have decided to retire from the game that has given me so much,” Albert said in a statement. "During my short stint in Jacksonville, I quickly realized that they are working incredibly hard to turn the corner and I truly believe that they will find success in the coming years. I look forward to returning to Miami, the place that I now call ‘home,’ and running my businesses, while giving back to the community."

The 32–year-old Albert was competing for a job a left tackle at the time of his announced retirement.

Albert started 118 games in his career, and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection after spending the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He signed a five-year, $47 million deal with the Dolphins in 2014, and had two years left on that contract.