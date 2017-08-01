NFL

Kaepernick No. 39 on NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales List

NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
17 minutes ago

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is 39th on the NFL Players Association official merchandise top 50 list.

Of the top 50 players on the list, Kaepernick is the only one not currently on an NFL roster.

Kaepernick has a been a source of controversy recently because he has not been signed by a team, causing speculating that his free agency status might have something to do with his political views.

Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem before games last season, and said he won't do so until there is significant change in the United States. He said earlier this year that he will now stand for the anthem.

Last season, Kaepernick threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions in 12 games with the San Francisco 49ers. He also rushed for 468 yards and two touchdowns.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady topped the list, followed by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Cowboys tight end Jason Witten round out the top 10.

The list is based on total sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise.

