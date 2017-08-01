Leonard Fournette earned a lot of trophies during his life, and he decided they could be put to better use than collecting dust on his shelves.

So, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up with MET-Rx, a protein and supplement company, to have 700 of his childhood trophies transformed into weights for Raines High School in Jacksonville.

​In an interview with Zach Goodall of SB Nation, Fournette explained how his upbringing in New Orleans played a role in his decision to help out and give back to high school players.

Fournette, the No. 1 high school recruit in the class of 2014 who rushed for more than 5,000 yards and more than 60 touchdowns before going to LSU, said he wants to be a "difference maker" and help inspire the young athletes. He added that he plans to see the Raines Vikings in action this year.

"Whenever I have time I'm going to come back and visit, and come see their games," Fournette told Goodall. "I mean, that can go a long way. You never know, could always spark some energy, spark the room up."

The Jaguars first preseason game is against the Patriots Aug. 10, and they open up the regular season exactly one month later in Houston to take on the Texans.