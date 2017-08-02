Texans receiver Will Fuller broke his collarbone at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop and Adam Schefter report.

Fuller, 23, was Houston’s first-round pick in 2016 out of Notre Dame. He recorded 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and was expected to take a step forward opposite DeAndre Hopkins in the Texans’ passing attack this season. He is reportedly out indefinitely.

The loss of Fuller, an emerging downfield threat, is a major blow to a Texans offense that already has questionmarks at quarterback, where Tom Savage and rookie Deshaun Watson are currently competing for a starting job.

The Texans went 9–7 last season and won the AFC South before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Patriots.