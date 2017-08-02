Report: Texans WR Will Fuller Breaks Collarbone at Practice
Texans receiver Will Fuller broke his collarbone at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop and Adam Schefter report.
Fuller, 23, was Houston’s first-round pick in 2016 out of Notre Dame. He recorded 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie and was expected to take a step forward opposite DeAndre Hopkins in the Texans’ passing attack this season. He is reportedly out indefinitely.
The loss of Fuller, an emerging downfield threat, is a major blow to a Texans offense that already has questionmarks at quarterback, where Tom Savage and rookie Deshaun Watson are currently competing for a starting job.
The Texans went 9–7 last season and won the AFC South before losing in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Patriots.