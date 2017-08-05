San Francisco 49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith will miss the entire season with a torn pectoral muscle, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Smith was injured at practice Saturday, and early reports indicated the 49ers feared for his availability this season.

The veteran linebacker signed a new five-year deal with the team in March after spending the last two seasons with the Raiders. Smith, 28, was the MVP of Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seahawks in 2014.

Last season, Smith recorded 103 combined tackles for the Raiders, his second straight season with triple-digit tackles. He was expected to be a large part of San Francisco’s defense this year.