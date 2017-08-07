The Indianapolis Colts have signed Olympic sprinter and former Florida State wide receiver Marvin Bracy, the team announced.

Bracy ran for the United States at last summer's Olympics in Rio De Janeiro and reached the semifinals of the men's 100 meters. He raced a handful of races during the outdoor season but did not compete at the U.S. Championships in June. Bracy is also a world indoor championship gold medalist in the 60-meter dash. He owns a personal best of 9.93 in the 100 meter dash.

Bracy last played football as a redshirt freshman for Florida State in 2012. He tried out for the Carolina Panthers in May. He was informed that he ran the first of two 40s in 4.30 seconds at Florida State’s pro day, according to ESPN. Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick John Ross clocked a record-setting 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Bracy has proven his speed on the track but it's not the easiest element of the game to translate to the gridiron.