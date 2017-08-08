NFL

Patriots Become First NFL Team To Own Their Own Planes

1:09 | NFL
Dr. Bennet Omalu: Is Football Sustainable in Its Current Form?
Chris Chavez
26 minutes ago

The New England Patriots have purchased two airplanes to become the first NFL team to own their own planes to fly to games, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The 767 Boeing wide-body jets is clad with the team logo, its red white and blue colors as well as five Lombardi trophies depicted on the tail. The planes are estimated to cost about $10 million, according to Rovell. The team plans to use the plane as its main jet to travel on the road. Most other teams use regular airlines but Delta and American Airlines have started retiring planes that can carry a full team. 

Last year, The Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, Jaguars, Steelers and Dolphins were informed that American Airlines would no longer fly them. Some charter companies believe that the round-trip travel for the 10 road games could cost about $4 million. It wouldn't be out of the ordinary for other teams to follow suit and start buying their own planes.

The Patriots will allow for the planes to be rented when they are not in use by the team.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters