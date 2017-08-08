The New England Patriots have purchased two airplanes to become the first NFL team to own their own planes to fly to games, according to ESPN's Darren Rovell.

The 767 Boeing wide-body jets is clad with the team logo, its red white and blue colors as well as five Lombardi trophies depicted on the tail. The planes are estimated to cost about $10 million, according to Rovell. The team plans to use the plane as its main jet to travel on the road. Most other teams use regular airlines but Delta and American Airlines have started retiring planes that can carry a full team.

Last year, The Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, Jaguars, Steelers and Dolphins were informed that American Airlines would no longer fly them. Some charter companies believe that the round-trip travel for the 10 road games could cost about $4 million. It wouldn't be out of the ordinary for other teams to follow suit and start buying their own planes.

The Patriots will allow for the planes to be rented when they are not in use by the team.