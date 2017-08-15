NFL

ESPN Apologizes for Fantasy Football ‘Auction’ Segment, Which Included Black Players

0:44 | NFL
Marshawn Lynch Sits During National Anthem
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

ESPN released a statement apologizing for a segment in which an auctioneer "sold" players, both white and black. The segment drew significant criticism, as many noted on social media that the auctions bore resemblance to a slave auction.

"Auction drafts are a common part of fantasy football, and ESPN’s segments replicated an auction draft with a diverse slate of top professional football players. Without that context, we understand the optics could be portrayed as offensive, and we apologize,” ESPN said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports.

The segment was aired in wake of the gathering of multiple white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Va. On Friday, white supremacist groups marched on the University of Virginia campus chanting racial epithets and intimidating counter-protestors, and there were multiple demonstrations and confrontations over the weekend. The situation turned violent, and one person was killed when a white supremacist drove his car into a group of counter-protestors. 

Auction drafts are somewhat common in fantasy sports. In auction leagues, each team is given the opportunity to bid on a player, with the highest bidder securing the player's services. That in itself could present ethical concerns, and yes, white players were "sold" too. But ESPN's choice to bring on an auctioneer to sell black men is remarkably terrible optics and betrays a lack of diversity in whatever group approved the segment.

NFL players including Odell Beckham Jr. expressed distaste for the network’s choice to air the auction bit. Beckham was one of the players ‘auctioned off’ in the segment.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters