Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone says that he is not pleased with how his quarterbacks are progressing and that the job is anyone's for the taking.

The incumbent starter, Blake Bortles, went 8-for-13 for 65 yards in his four drives leading the team against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their second preseason contest on Thursday. Each drive he led ended with a punt.

His backup, Chad Henne, got some action with the first-team offense and finished the game going 6-of-10 for 44 yards. Jacksonville lost the game 12–8.

"It's right up there for grabs, and either person can take it," Marrone said about the quarterback competition.

I'm looking for someone that's going to lead this offense. I'm not happy with the performance today. I'm not going to sit here and BS anyone. Everyone saw it out there. Whatever you want to call it, I'm still trying to evaluate who the best person is at that position."

Bortles was the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. He completed 59 percent of his passes last season for 3,905 yards with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Henne is the only quarterback in the NFL who was active in the past seasons not to attempt a pass in a regular season game.

I wasn’t able to speak to the team after I spoke to both quarterbacks, but I just want to make sure that everyone understands that if you can do this at the quarterback position, all the other positions are very easy to do," Marrone said.

The Jaguars open the 2017 season on the road against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10.