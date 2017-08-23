Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis told SI Now's Maggie Gray he would welcome free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on the team. if Cam Newton has a shoulder injury setback.

"For me as a player, we would definitely love to have a player like Kaepernick because we know what he has to offer to this game," Davis said. "We know that he's a guy that can come in and play right away. He's proven that he can lead his team to the Super Bowl. If you look at his numbers, he's had some pretty decent numbers from a quarterback standpoint. At the end of the day, that's what you want. You want to focus in on football. You know there's a lot that's going on in the outside so I commend Kaep on raising the awareness for the social injustices going on in this world. I would definitely welcome him on as a teammate."

Newton underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. He participated in the first five practices of training camp but developed soreness on the sixth day and then took about two weeks before he threw in team drills. He did not play in the first two preseason games. The Jaguars expect him back for Thursday night's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

• Peter King's Podcast: Torrey Smith on Kaepernick and The Responsibility to Speak Up

The Panthers currently have Derek Anderson and Joe Webb on their depth chart as backup options behind Newton.