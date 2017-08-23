Cleveland Browns rookie DeShone Kizer will start at quarterback for Saturday's preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Hue Jackson announced on Wednesday morning. Brock Osweiler is not expected to play, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"[Kizer] has made a lot of progress by investing the time necessary to learn our offense, working hard to improve on his fundamentals while also effectively moving the offense in preseason games," Jackson told reporters. "Development is so important for a young quarterback, this is the next step he needs to take and he deserves this opportunity. We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season."

No official decision has been made yet on who will start the regular season for the Browns.

Osweiler started two of the preseason games and has completed 12 of 22 passes for 67 yards. Kizer is 19-for-31 fir 258 yards and one touchdown and five sacks in two games.

The Browns selected Kizer with the No. 52 overall pick in the NFL draft.