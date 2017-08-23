NFL

Chad Henne to Start Over Blake Bortles in Jaguars' Third Preseason Game

Chad Henne will start over Blake Bortles for the Jaguars when the team plays the Panthers in Week 3 of the preseason on Thursday. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone did say that both quarterbacks will get reps with the first-team offense. 

Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, has been the Jaguars' starter since Week 4 in 2014. Bortles has shown flashes of developing into a solid starting quarterback, as he set franchise records with 35 touchdown passes and 4,428 passing yards 2015, but his propensity to turn over the football has held him back. In his three-year career, Bortles has thrown for 69 touchdowns, 51 interceptions and has lost 18 fumbles. 

The former UCF quarterback seemed out of sync with his receivers and under threw multiple open men in the Jaguars' first two preseason games. 

Henne, 32, was drafted in the second round by the Dolphins in the 2008 draft. He's 5-17 as a starter for the Jaguars but has not appeared in a regular season game since he was benched in favor of Bortles in 2014. For his career, Henne has thrown 58 touchdowns and 63 interceptions in 65 games. 

Bortles is owed $19 million for 2018, so if the Jaguars do choose to go with Henne, it seems like Bortles' tenure in Jacksonville may be over. 

