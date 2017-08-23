Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be out for the team's season opener because of an ankle injury, reports ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano.

The Giants open the season Sept. 10 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the report, Beckham missing the first couple of weeks of the season is "not out of the question."

Beckham was injured in the team's second preseason game on Monday against the Cleveland Browns after leaving the game following a hit to the left leg by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

X-rays on Beckham's leg were negative and an MRI confirmed a sprained ankle. He is doubtful to play in the Giants final two preseason games.