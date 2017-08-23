NFL

Report: Giants' Beckham, Jr. Could Miss Season Opener vs. Cowboys

1:27 | NFL
Why Does the NFL Make the Most Money?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be out for the team's season opener because of an ankle injury, reports ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano.

The Giants open the season Sept. 10 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to the report, Beckham missing the first couple of weeks of the season is "not out of the question."

Beckham was injured in the team's second preseason game on Monday against the Cleveland Browns after leaving the game following a hit to the left leg by Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun.

X-rays on Beckham's leg were negative and an MRI confirmed a sprained ankle. He is doubtful to play in the Giants final two preseason games.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters