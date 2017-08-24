NFL

Jaguars Owner Says He's Open To Signing Colin Kaepernick

4:14 | NFL
Will Michael Bennett, Marshawn Lynch Receive Same Scrutiny as Colin Kaepernick?
Khadrice Rollins
31 minutes ago

The Jaguars have a troubling situation at quarterback, and when asked if he would be fine with Colin Kaepernick being called in to solve it, team owner Shad Khan said he would "absolutely" be okay with that move, according to Mike Dempsey of WJXL radio in Jacksonville.

It remains a toss up between Blake Bortles and Chad Henne for who will start for Jacksonville Week 1 after coach Doug Marrone decided to give Henne the start in the Jaguars third preseason game.

NFL
Colin Kaepernick Can Be an Activist AND a Football Player

Bortles was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft, but has been underwhelming for much of last season and through training camp this year. Henne, 32, is going into his 10th season inn the league, but has only started more than six games in a season three times, with the last instance coming in 2013 with Jacksonville.

Despite the issues with the two player currently competing for the job, it seems unlikely the Jaguars would look to sign another signal caller with only two weeks until the start of the regular season.

For his career, Kaepernick has a higher completion percentage, higher passer rating and more yards per attempt than both Bortles and Henne.

On Wednesday there was a rally outside the NFL headquarters for the unsigned quarterback.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters