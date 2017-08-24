The Jaguars have a troubling situation at quarterback, and when asked if he would be fine with Colin Kaepernick being called in to solve it, team owner Shad Khan said he would "absolutely" be okay with that move, according to Mike Dempsey of WJXL radio in Jacksonville.

Just saw Jags owner Shad Khan. Asked him if his football people recommended signing Kaepernick, would he be OK w/ it. Answer: "Absolutely." — Mike Dempsey (@md_1010xl) August 24, 2017

Mr. Khan stated that while he would not have done what CK did, he respected his right as an American to express himself. — Mike Dempsey (@md_1010xl) August 24, 2017

Mr. Khan reiterated that he was open to anything his football people sugggested to make the Jaguars better. — Mike Dempsey (@md_1010xl) August 24, 2017

That being said, it seems clear that the football people in the organization don't feel like adding CK makes them better, at least for now. — Mike Dempsey (@md_1010xl) August 24, 2017

It remains a toss up between Blake Bortles and Chad Henne for who will start for Jacksonville Week 1 after coach Doug Marrone decided to give Henne the start in the Jaguars third preseason game.

Bortles was the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft, but has been underwhelming for much of last season and through training camp this year. Henne, 32, is going into his 10th season inn the league, but has only started more than six games in a season three times, with the last instance coming in 2013 with Jacksonville.

Despite the issues with the two player currently competing for the job, it seems unlikely the Jaguars would look to sign another signal caller with only two weeks until the start of the regular season.

For his career, Kaepernick has a higher completion percentage, higher passer rating and more yards per attempt than both Bortles and Henne.

