Look: Protestors Gather Outside Of NFL Headquarters For Colin Kaepernick Rally

Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the NFL Headquarters in New York for a rally for Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday.

The rally first became known two weeks ago after Spike Lee posted about it on social media.

There has been speculation among many, including NFL players, that Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL for the national anthem protests he had last season.

Before the rally Wednesday, the NAACP sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, requesting a meeting to address Kaepernick's situation and how it relates to the First Amendment.

Colin stood up for his father being killed

A post shared by Patricia Robinson (@hrradiolady) on

Earlier Wednesday, Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Aaron spoke on Kaepernick's situation, saying he is getting a "raw deal."

On Saturday, a group of about 100 law enforcement officers gathered in Brooklyn for a rally for the free agent quarterback.

