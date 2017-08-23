Panthers LB Thomas Davis: I Would Welcome Colin Kaepernick as a Teammate

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the NFL Headquarters in New York for a rally for Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday.

The rally first became known two weeks ago after Spike Lee posted about it on social media.

There has been speculation among many, including NFL players, that Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL for the national anthem protests he had last season.

Before the rally Wednesday, the NAACP sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, requesting a meeting to address Kaepernick's situation and how it relates to the First Amendment.

Here are the t-shirts that NAACP groups will be weaing at today's Colin Kaepernick rally outside NFL headquarters in NYC pic.twitter.com/BKJugqGrxq — Tim Rohan (@TimRohan) August 23, 2017

Protestors are lining Park Ave pic.twitter.com/htn5NfJjie — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 23, 2017

.@TamikaDMallory speaking at the Colin Kaepernick protest in NYC pic.twitter.com/YBzwJHzOfp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 23, 2017

The scene at the rally for Colin Kaepernick, outside of NFL HQ in NYC tonight. pic.twitter.com/jzcVB8TnLg — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 24, 2017

The people won't back down! Right now outside of the NYC NFL headquarters ✊🏾 #ImWithKap https://t.co/cBsudoATKI pic.twitter.com/AceCnKDzqZ — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) August 23, 2017

In front of NFL headquarters, 345 Park Ave., NY pic.twitter.com/IHVWpzTEJE — Full Dissident (@hbryant42) August 23, 2017

"I want to know why Nazis and KKK and white supremacist support conservative politicians!!"- @JumaaneWilliams #NoKaepernickNoNFL #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/7LNwD3BWdU — Justice League NYC (@NYjusticeleague) August 23, 2017

If people rallying to support a man who protested injustice upsets you, but the injustice doesn't, you are part of the problem #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/Q9eaFlj1kJ — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) August 23, 2017

Colin stood up for his father being killed A post shared by Patricia Robinson (@hrradiolady) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

Earlier Wednesday, Hall of Fame baseball player Hank Aaron spoke on Kaepernick's situation, saying he is getting a "raw deal."

On Saturday, a group of about 100 law enforcement officers gathered in Brooklyn for a rally for the free agent quarterback.